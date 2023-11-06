Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Porch Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 329.46% and a negative net margin of 76.03%. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 121,622 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,730.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,694,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,169.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,364,518 shares of company stock worth $1,090,651 in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

