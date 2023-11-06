Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,850,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $331,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

