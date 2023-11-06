Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,192. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

