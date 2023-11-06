Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 47.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.26. The company had a trading volume of 359,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,416. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

