Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

PCOR stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $202,639.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,820.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,820.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,678 shares of company stock worth $28,189,338. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,279,000 after acquiring an additional 605,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after acquiring an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

