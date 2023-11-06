Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.67. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

