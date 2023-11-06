ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $66.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.20, but opened at $61.10. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 1,515,332 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

