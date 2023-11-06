Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Boosted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,721,538,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,032. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

