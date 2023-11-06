Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0183

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $241.07 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,159,468,344 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.