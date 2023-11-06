Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RC

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after buying an additional 11,675,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after buying an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 1,165,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.