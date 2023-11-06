Ready Capital (RC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RC opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after buying an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 2,312,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 90.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

