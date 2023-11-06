Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises about 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

