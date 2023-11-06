Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.43.

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of RENT opened at $0.50 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $81,895.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $81,895.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,501,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,213.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,132 shares of company stock worth $258,014 over the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 453,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

