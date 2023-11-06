Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

