ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $36,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 356.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 104.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 256,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $152.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average is $189.93.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

