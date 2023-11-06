Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE QSR opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $139,145,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after buying an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.