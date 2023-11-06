Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down to $22.16

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $21.52. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 41,566 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,328. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 106.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 270.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

