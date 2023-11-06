RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $135.12 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

