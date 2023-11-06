RLX Technology (RLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

RLX Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.72. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

