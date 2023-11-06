RLX Technology (RLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 2.57%.
RLX Technology Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.72. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
