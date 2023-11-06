Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$5.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.11.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.