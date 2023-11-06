Royal Bank of Canada Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

TSE SES opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.