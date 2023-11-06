Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.51% of Kimball Electronics worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $675.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.39. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KE

About Kimball Electronics

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.