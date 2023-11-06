Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $28,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 11.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Atkore by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Atkore by 13.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 655,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

