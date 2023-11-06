Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $93.22 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

