Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,052 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $29,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

