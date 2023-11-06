Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.90% of Brady worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BRC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.78%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.