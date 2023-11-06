Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,692 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.30% of Aviat Networks worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. FMR LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW opened at $30.51 on Monday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,629 shares of company stock valued at $641,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

