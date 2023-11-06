Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.84% of Barrett Business Services worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI stock opened at $97.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $656.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

