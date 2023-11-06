Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 635.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,554 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.79% of Crane worth $25,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 182.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE CR opened at $99.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

