Royce & Associates LP Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.58% of Lazard worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lazard by 668.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 592,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -169.49%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

