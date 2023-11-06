Royce & Associates LP Has $26.17 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.88% of B. Riley Financial worth $26,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.92.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $406.28 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 264.90%.

Insider Activity

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at $319,284,450.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

