Royce & Associates LP Has $28.05 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197,608 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Management worth $28,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 538.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 3.4 %

Ares Management stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.26%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.