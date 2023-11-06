Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,785 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CCRN stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

