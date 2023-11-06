Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $59.98 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

