Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.25% of nLIGHT worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LASR opened at $9.15 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $425.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.37 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.