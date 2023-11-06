Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,452 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.03% of Repay worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 382,846 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Repay by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,912,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 230,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repay by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 477,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $638,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

Repay stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

