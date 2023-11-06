Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,175,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $105.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.