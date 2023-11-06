Royce & Associates LP Sells 103,648 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,648 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.61% of Insteel Industries worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 343,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Price Performance

IIIN opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $579.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.