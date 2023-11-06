Royce & Associates LP Sells 16,375 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,375 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $27,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $6,442,568. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.94 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

