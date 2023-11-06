Royce & Associates LP Sells 229,900 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 229,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.47% of Modine Manufacturing worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $51.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

