Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.61 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00008574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00145797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039923 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002888 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00492417 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

