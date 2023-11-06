Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CEO Douglas S. Ingram Buys 25,225 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

SRPT stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

