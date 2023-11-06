Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lifted by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 705.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 318,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 301,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 293,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.30. 247,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,531. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

