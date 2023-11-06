Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Orcam Financial Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Orcam Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 345,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 188,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.