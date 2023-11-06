Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

