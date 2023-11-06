S&CO Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $532.05. 389,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,204. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

