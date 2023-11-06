S&CO Inc. Acquires 3,584 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,787. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $175.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

