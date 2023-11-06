S&CO Inc. Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cameco worth $20,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 957,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,901. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

