S&CO Inc. Buys 71,290 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after buying an additional 670,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.0 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

