S&CO Inc. Buys New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Itron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $46.82 and a one year high of $79.99.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

